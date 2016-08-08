Aug 8 Paragon Offshore Plc

* Revolving credit agreement will still be modified to include a $165 million cash paydown with balance of approximately $631 million

* Under revised plan, bondholders will collectively receive $285 million of cash, or $60 million less than in original plan

* Expects to emerge from its bankruptcy process in october

* Is in process of seeking requisite signatures to amended psa from revolver lenders

* Definitive settlement agreement between paragon and noble corporation remains in place with certain modifications

* Noble will provide direct bonding for requirements necessary to challenge tax assessments in mexico relating to paragon business for tax years 2005 through 2010

* Paragon offshore announces agreement in principle for revised restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks

* Agreement further enhances liquidity and strengthens balance sheet by allowing paragon to retain $60 million of additional cash

* Contingency payment provisions in original plan for 2016 and 2017 have been eliminated under revised plan