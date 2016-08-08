BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Aug 8 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Revolving credit agreement will still be modified to include a $165 million cash paydown with balance of approximately $631 million
* Under revised plan, bondholders will collectively receive $285 million of cash, or $60 million less than in original plan
* Expects to emerge from its bankruptcy process in october
* Is in process of seeking requisite signatures to amended psa from revolver lenders
* Definitive settlement agreement between paragon and noble corporation remains in place with certain modifications
* Noble will provide direct bonding for requirements necessary to challenge tax assessments in mexico relating to paragon business for tax years 2005 through 2010
* Paragon offshore announces agreement in principle for revised restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks
* Agreement further enhances liquidity and strengthens balance sheet by allowing paragon to retain $60 million of additional cash
* Contingency payment provisions in original plan for 2016 and 2017 have been eliminated under revised plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information