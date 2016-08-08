Aug 8 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :

* To pay 3.0 million euros ($3.33 million) to Hertha BSC Berlin for transfer of player Tolga Cicerci

* To pay 2.0 million euros fixed transfer fee to Tolga Cigerci for 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 for each season