* Decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus S.p.A.(IIA) through capital increase

* Says to participate in the capital increase with total 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million)

* Decides to allocate up to 10 pct of Hasanaga Factory capacity to IIA for 9 years in return for 850,000 euros that will be paid by IIA Source text for Eikon:

