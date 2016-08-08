BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures signs memorandum of understanding with Sinograin Oils Corporation
* memorandum of understanding has been signed dated 14 may 2017 with sinograin oils corporation
Aug 8 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii Ve Ticaret As
* Decides to buy 5 percent of Industria Italiana Autobus S.p.A.(IIA) through capital increase
* Says to participate in the capital increase with total 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million)
* Decides to allocate up to 10 pct of Hasanaga Factory capacity to IIA for 9 years in return for 850,000 euros that will be paid by IIA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
