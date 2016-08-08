WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Dagi Giyim Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Q2 revenue of 19.9 million lira ($6.66 million) versus 32.4 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 276,099 lira versus 1.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9865 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Q1 REVENUE WAS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.86 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO