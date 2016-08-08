WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Aug 8 Denizli Cam :
* Q2 net loss of 2.0 million lira ($669,792.36) versus profit of 1.3 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 17.5 million lira versus 20.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9860 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Q1 REVENUE WAS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.86 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO