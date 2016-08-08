MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines says as of noon ET has cancelled about 365 flights and operated more than 1,260 flights of nearly 6,000 flights scheduled today
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market