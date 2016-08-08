Aug 8 NBCUniversal

* Signed deal with Warner Bros for broadcast,cable television rights in u.s.to all of films in J.K. Rowling's wizarding world franchise

* Beginning July 1, 2018, all eight Harry Potter films can be seen on NBCUniversal cable entertainment's USA network and Syfy in a deal

* Agreement includes exclusive basic cable rights to the new fantastic beasts films Source (bit.ly/2b16zjy)