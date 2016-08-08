BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre Q1 net profit jumps to 136.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 136.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Tmx Group Ltd :
* TSX Venture exchange total financings raised in July 2016 decreased 34% compared to previous month, and were down 46% compared to July 2015
* Total financings raised in July 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange decreased 49% from previous month, were up 17% compared to July 2015
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago