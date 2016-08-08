Aug 8 Schouw & Co A/S :

* Incuba Invest, an associate, in which Schouw & Co holds a 49 pct stake, has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding its shares in Scandinavian Micro Biodevices APS

* Simultaneously, remaining shareholders in Scandinavian Micro Biodevices will be divesting their shares

* Subsequent to transaction buyer American Zoetis will obtain full ownership. Source text for Eikon:

