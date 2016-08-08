BRIEF-Natra Q1 EBITDA falls 42.1 pct YoY
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 NET LOSS 2.0 MLN EUROS VS PROFIT 144,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Schouw & Co A/S :
* Incuba Invest, an associate, in which Schouw & Co holds a 49 pct stake, has entered into a share purchase agreement regarding its shares in Scandinavian Micro Biodevices APS
* Simultaneously, remaining shareholders in Scandinavian Micro Biodevices will be divesting their shares
* Subsequent to transaction buyer American Zoetis will obtain full ownership. Source text for Eikon:
* Finnish eye care company and optical retailer Silmaasema says plans to list its shares in Helsinki bourse main list