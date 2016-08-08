BRIEF-Natra Q1 EBITDA falls 42.1 pct YoY
* SAID ON FRIDAY Q1 NET LOSS 2.0 MLN EUROS VS PROFIT 144,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Coca-cola Icecek As
* Reaches agreement with Tek-Gida labor union on collective labor agreement
* The agreement covers the period of January 1, 2016 - December 31, 2017 and its signing is in process
* Finnish eye care company and optical retailer Silmaasema says plans to list its shares in Helsinki bourse main list