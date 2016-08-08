Aug 8 Anima Holding SpA :

* Recorded in July negative net inflows for around 957 million euros ($1.06 billion)

* Without the outflow linked to the expiration of BMPS Proprietary Finance mandate for around 1.5 billion euros, net inflows in July were positive for around 540 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)