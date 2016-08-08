BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab insurance group Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
Aug 8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Expects to use net proceeds of senior notes offering to repay at maturity 2.20% senior notes due 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2aGmyT8) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $485,000 versus $765,000 year ago
* Q1 net loss 5.5 million dirhams versus loss of 4.5 million dirhams year ago