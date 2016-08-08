Aug 8 Konecranes Abp :
* Konecranes has received approval from the European
Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS
business
* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes
to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business
* Konecranes will immediately start the divestiture process
* Konecranes and Terex continue to be fully committed to the
MHPS Acquisition and are working closely with the competition
authorities to obtain regulatory approvals allowing completion
of the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017 as planned
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)