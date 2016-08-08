Aug 8 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
* Proteostasis Therapeutics achieves preclinical milestone
in Astellas Pharma collaboration
* Says milestone demonstrated selective modulation of UPR
pathway in vitro
* Says milestone triggered an undisclosed payment from
Astellas
* Astellas retains right to begin 2 additional projects,
which, if fully exercised would bring potential value of
collaboration to $1.2 billion
* As a result of preclinical milestone, co eligible for
further milestone payments, which could result in total payments
of over $400 million
