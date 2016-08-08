Aug 8 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Says Q2 revenues guidance 2016 confirmed: revenues of 200 mln eur and FFO of 115 mln eur

* Says Q2 revenues at 102.1 mln eur and funds from operations (FFO) at eur 57.4 (after minorities)

* Says Q2 revenues net LTV at 49.4% and reit equity ratio at 50.4%

* Says Q2 revenues epra vacancy rate down to 9.8%