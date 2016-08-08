BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre Q1 net profit jumps to 136.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 136.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Says that on June 24 its unit Montepio Investimento SA has decided to close Montepio Capital de Risco SCR SA
* Announces closing of Montepio Recuperacao de Credito ACE that was decided at the general meeting of the unit on June 22
* Says that the closures result from execution of its 2016-2018 Strategic Plan
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago