MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Mississippi Power says -
* Mississippi Power says continues making progress on completion of Kemper County energy facility
* Revised cost estimate subject to cost cap for project to include additional $43 million related to schedule extension, start-up activities
* Revising facility's scheduled in-service date to October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market