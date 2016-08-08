BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre Q1 net profit jumps to 136.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 136.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Aug 8 Storagevault Canada Inc
* Storagevault to acquire $4.1 million Ottawa self storage asset
* Storagevault Canada Inc says deal will be financed with funds on hand and first mortgage financing, including assumption of a current mortgage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 136.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago