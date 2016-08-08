BRIEF-Kuwait's Awj Holding Q1 profit rises
* Q1 total operating revenue 839,223 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Aug 8 Wells Fargo
* Co, analytic investors signed agreement for wfam to buy analytic
* Financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Analytic is expected to become part of WFAM, Wells Fargo's global asset management division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 total operating revenue 839,223 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 15 BYGGMASTARE ANDERS J AHLSTROM HOLDING AB (Publ):