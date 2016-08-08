Aug 8 Blue Nile Inc

* Says Q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.18

* Says Q2 net sales of $113.8 million

* Q2 sales $113.8 mln vs $113.7 mln

* Q2 shr view $0.21, rev view $114.0 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $465 mln to $495 mln

* Sees FY 2016 shr $0.88 to $0.95

* FY2016 shr view $0.88, rev view $475.7 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 net sales are expected to be between $107 mln and $111 mln

* Says Q3 earnings per diluted share are projected at $0.11 to $0.14

* Q3 shr view $0.15, rev view $109.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: