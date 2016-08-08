MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Blue Nile Inc
* Says Q2 earnings per diluted share of $0.18
* Says Q2 net sales of $113.8 million
* Q2 sales $113.8 mln vs $113.7 mln
* Q2 shr view $0.21, rev view $114.0 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $465 mln to $495 mln
* Sees FY 2016 shr $0.88 to $0.95
* FY2016 shr view $0.88, rev view $475.7 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 net sales are expected to be between $107 mln and $111 mln
* Says Q3 earnings per diluted share are projected at $0.11 to $0.14
* Q3 shr view $0.15, rev view $109.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market