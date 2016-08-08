Aug 8 Dryships Inc

* Six bank facilities matured and company has not made final balloon installment

* For q2 of 2016, company reported $0.34 basic and diluted loss per share

* Company is presently engaged in discussions with its lenders for restructuring of its debt facilities

* For remaining bank facilities, company has elected to suspend principal and interest payments to preserve cash liquidity