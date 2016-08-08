MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Fluor Corp
* U.S. department of energy extends Savannah River site management and operating contract through July 2018
* Fluor says extension to extend current management and operating contract at Savannah River site near Aiken, South Carolina, for additional 22 months
* Says will book undisclosed contract value in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market