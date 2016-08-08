Aug 8 Castlight Health Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17

* Sees 2016 non-gaap net loss per share is expected to be at low end or below range of $0.40 to $0.42

* Qtrly total revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $23.6 million, an increase of 27% from Q2 of 2015

* Revenue for company's full year 2016 is expected to be tracking to midpoint of range of $99.0 million to $102.0 million