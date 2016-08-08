Aug 8 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* Zeltiq aesthetics inc says total revenue for q2 2016 was $89.5 million,

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $79.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now sees fy revenue in a range of $340 million to $350 million, up from prior guidance of about $320 million to $325 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: