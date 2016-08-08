MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Mattress Firm Holding Corp
* Says must pay Steinhoff $73.2 million termination fee in the event the merger agreement is terminated - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2beZDN8 ) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market