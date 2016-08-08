Aug 8 Yahoo! Inc

* Says it is not practicable to determine the income tax liability that might be incurred if these earnings were to be repatriated

* As of June 30, 2016, co does not anticipate repatriating its undistributed foreign earnings of about $3.3 billion

* Says the foreign earnings are principally related to co's equity method investment in Yahoo Japan