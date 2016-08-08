Aug 8 Osisko Mining Corp

* Osisko mining announces acquisition of common shares of barkerville gold

* After transaction, co will have ownership of a total of 50 million barkerville shares

* Barkerville is well funded with cash and short term investments to complete its near term development plans

* Entered into binding purchase agreement with 2176423 ontario ltd Source text for Eikon: nMKWLsWQ4a Further company coverage: