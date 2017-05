Aug 9 Comptel Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 25.3 million euros ($28.03 million) versus 21.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 3.0 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* Outlook changed

* Expects 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in range of 9-14 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon:

