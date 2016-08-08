Aug 8 (Reuters) -

* Nomura Real Estate Holdings will launch a 350 bln yen ($3.41 bln) redevelopment project in Tokyo's Hamamatsucho District - Nikkei

* Construction of redevelopment project will begin on two high-rises as early as 2020 for completion in 2030 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGU2Ri)