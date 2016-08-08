BRIEF-GPW plans 2.15 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
May 15 GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA (GPW):
Aug 8 LendingClub Corp
* Lending Club announces several leadership changes
* Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos joins lending club board
* Says separately, Lending Club CEO Scott Sanborn has also joined board
* CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down to pursue a new opportunity
* LendingClub has appointed Bradley Coleman to principal accounting officer and interim CFO
* Company has retained a global executive search firm to manage recruitment of a new CFO and expects to name a successor in due course
* Company has successfully hired a head of institutional investors, which will be formally announced soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA (GPW):
* H1 RENTAL INCOME HAS INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 75% FROM EUR 5.1 MILLION TO EUR 8.9 MILLION