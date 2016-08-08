MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Form Holdings Corp
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of xpresspa
* In 2016, xpresspa anticipates generating over $40 million of revenue and approximately 20% store level margin contribution
* Transaction has been approved by form holdings' and xpresspa's respective board of directors
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive $23.75 million of form holdings' newly issued convertible preferred stock.
* Form holdings to acquire industry-leading luxury airport spa business xpresspa
* Transaction will be funded with common and preferred equity and warrants in form holdings.
* In addition, xpresspa's indebtedness will remain outstanding following closing of transaction.
* Xpresspa anticipates increasing its number of total spa locations from 51 to more than 100 in next few years
* Xpresspa equity holders will receive 2.5 million shares of stock in co, five-year warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of co's common stock
* Form preferred stock shall be initially convertible into 3.95 million shares of form stock, which equals a $6.00 per share conversion price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market