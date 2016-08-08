Aug 8 Resolute Energy Corp

* Says now expects full year 2016 production to be between 11,600 and 13,400 boe per day

* Resolute energy corporation announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Expect 2016 production will be 11,600 to 13,400 boe/day, compared to initial guidance of 10,200 to 11,900 boe/day

* Expect that total lease operating expenses for 2016 will be between $60 and $70 million

* Production for quarter ended june 30, 2016, decreased twelve percent to 1,080 mboe

* Qtrly total revenue $35.4 million versus $48.4 million; qtrly loss per share $2.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S