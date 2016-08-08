MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Rogers Corp
* Rogers corporation to relocate global headquarters to arizona
* Roles in manufacturing and research and development positions in connecticut are not affected by relocation
* Rogers' elastomeric materials solutions business segment, which is headquartered in rogers, connecticut, will remain there Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market