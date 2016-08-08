MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Williams Companies Inc
* Co and Williams Partners announced today they have agreed to sell companies' Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd.
* After taking into account waiver Williams will receive net consideration of about $209 million USD
* Williams, Williams Partners agree to sell Canadian businesses for $1.35 billion CAD ($1.03 billion USD)
* After taking into account waiver, Williams Partners will receive net consideration of about $817 million USD
* Williams and Williams Partners plan to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce borrowings on credit facilities
* Williams agreed to waive $150 million USD of incentive distribution rights in quarter following closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market