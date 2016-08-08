MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Inter Pipeline announces $1.35 billion acquisition of Canadian NGL midstream business
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to funds from operations per share
* Expects to reduce its annual cash taxes by approximately $70 million in 2017 through 2019
* Anticipates increasing its $1,250 million revolving facility to $1,500 million in connection with acquisition.
* Underwriters will purchase from co, on a bought deal basis, 22.43 million subscription receipts at a price of $26.75/subscription receipt
* Does not anticipate need to issue additional equity beyond proceeds from subscription receipts, drip to partially fund acquisition
* Funding for acquisition will be provided by proceeds from issuance of subscription receipts, new term debt
* Funding for acquisition will also be provided by available capacity on committed revolving credit facility.
* Also anticipates reinstating premium dividend component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan upon close of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market