Aug 8 Myos Rens Technology Inc

* On august 2, k. Bryce toussaint, chief executive officer informed company of his intention to resign - sec filing

* Toussaint will continue to serve as a member of company s board of directors

* On august 2, william waller, interim chief financial officer of company, resigned

* Board of directors is in process of conducting a search for successors to ceo and cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: