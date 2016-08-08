Aug 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant pharmaceuticals announces relaunch of generic ofloxacin otic solution

* Product was temporarily discontinued in april 2015 due to issue concerning active pharmaceutical ingredient supplier, which has been resolved

* Ofloxacin otic solution began shipping to customers on august 1, 2016 and will be available at most major retailers across u.s.

