Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Vouchers are available for travel on all Delta and Delta connection-operated flights

* "systems are fully operational and flights resumed hours ago but delays and cancellations remain as recovery efforts continue"

* Delta offers compensation for customers affected by systemwide outage

* Will provide $200 in travel vouchers to all customers who experienced a delay of greater than three hours or a cancelled flight

* Customers impacted by outage and who have provided email address will be contacted today, will receive their voucher in 7-10 business days