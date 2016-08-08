MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Vouchers are available for travel on all Delta and Delta connection-operated flights
* "systems are fully operational and flights resumed hours ago but delays and cancellations remain as recovery efforts continue"
* Delta offers compensation for customers affected by systemwide outage
* Will provide $200 in travel vouchers to all customers who experienced a delay of greater than three hours or a cancelled flight
* Customers impacted by outage and who have provided email address will be contacted today, will receive their voucher in 7-10 business days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market