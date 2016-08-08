Aug 8 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* CRA is required to refund C$24.1 million Co paid to CRA to appeal, plus accrued interest from date of payment of deposit

* Silver Standard favorably resolves dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

* CRA is required to issue a new notice of reassessment for each of 2010 and 2011 taxation years reversing the nor

* Says "will advise DOJ to file a notice of discontinuance with tax court of Canada"