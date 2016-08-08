Aug 8 A. M. Castle & Co

* a. m. Castle & co. And duferco steel, inc. Announce ownership transfer of kreher steel business

* Agreement by which castle will sell its 50% joint venture ownership in partners' kreher steel business to duferco

* a. m. Castle & co says castle will receive approximately $31.6 million as a result of transaction

* a. m. Castle & co says upon completion of transaction, duferco will become 100% owner of kreher