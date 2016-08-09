Aug 9 Randstad Holding NV :
* Randstad to acquire Monster Worldwide Inc to
transform the way people and jobs connect
* Randstad will pay $3.40 per share in cash, or a total
purchase price of approximately $429 million
* Consideration represents a 22.7 pct premium to monster's
closing stock price on August 8, 2016
* Purchase price implies an enterprise value to LTM
6/30/2016 adjusted EBITA multiple of 8.9x (excluding stock based
compensation)
* Randstad has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a
wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of outstanding shares of
monster common stock
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
Randstad earnings per share
* Randstad intends to finance acquisition through its
existing credit facilities
* Wells Fargo securities serving as exclusive financial
advisor to Randstad, Evercore group for Monster
* Merger expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016, subject to
regulatory approvals
