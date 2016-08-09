BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 Astrazeneca Plc
* Selumetinib did not meet trial endpoint of progression-free survival in Krasm nsclc patients
* Trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (pfs), and Selumetinib did not have a significant effect on overall survival
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete