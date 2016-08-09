BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Ip Group Plc
* Says adjusted loss before tax of £31.1m (hy15: profit of £70.1m; fy15: profit of £82.4m), excluding amortisation of intangible assets
* Says capital provided to portfolio companies and projects: £12.8m (hy15: £15.1m; fy15: £75.9m)
* Half-Yearly results
* Says fair value of portfolio: £525.7m (hy15: £478.2m; fy15: £552.2m)
* Says in shorter term there may be some brexit impact on specific portfolio company financing rounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget