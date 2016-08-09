Aug 9 Ip Group Plc

* Says adjusted loss before tax of £31.1m (hy15: profit of £70.1m; fy15: profit of £82.4m), excluding amortisation of intangible assets

* Says capital provided to portfolio companies and projects: £12.8m (hy15: £15.1m; fy15: £75.9m)

* Half-Yearly results

* Says fair value of portfolio: £525.7m (hy15: £478.2m; fy15: £552.2m)

* Says in shorter term there may be some brexit impact on specific portfolio company financing rounds