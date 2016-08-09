Aug 9 Old Mutual Plc
* Sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy
* To sell Old Mutual Wealth Italy to ERGO Italia, owned by
Cinven.
* Consideration for transaction is 278 mln euro in cash,
plus interest to completion.
* Transaction is subject to usual regulatory approvals and
customary conditions and is expected to complete within six
months
* Says sale is final part of divestment of Old Mutual
Wealth's continental European businesses allowing it to focus on
its core UK
* As at 31 Dec 2015, OMWI had eur 7 billion of funds under
management, contributed 22 mln euro of post-tax earnings for
year ending 31 Dec.
* Says proceeds will be retained by Old Mutual for general
corporate purposes
