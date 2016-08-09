Aug 9 Eskimos SA :

* Signs a preliminary agreement to buy an organised part of a company which forms part of Euro Commerz - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o.

* The value of the acquisition in the preliminary agreement stays at 6.8 million zlotys ($1.76 million)

* Informed about its acquisition bid being chosen in June

* To finance the acquisition from own funds and an investment loans

* The final acqusition agreement to be signed by Oct. 7

* Gets 0.8 million euro ($886,000) loan for the purchase of equipment and 1.9 million euro loan for the acquisition financing

* Also gets a revolving credit of up to 6 million zlotys to purchase fruits and vegetables to produce frozen foods