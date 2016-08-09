Aug 9 Eskimos SA :
* Signs a preliminary agreement to buy an organised part of
a company which forms part of Euro Commerz - Dom Handlowy Sp. z
o.o.
* The value of the acquisition in the preliminary agreement
stays at 6.8 million zlotys ($1.76 million)
* Informed about its acquisition bid being chosen in June
* To finance the acquisition from own funds and an
investment loans
* The final acqusition agreement to be signed by Oct. 7
* Gets 0.8 million euro ($886,000) loan for the purchase of
equipment and 1.9 million euro loan for the acquisition
financing
* Also gets a revolving credit of up to 6 million zlotys to
purchase fruits and vegetables to produce frozen foods
($1 = 3.8545 zlotys)
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
