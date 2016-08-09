BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Munich RE
* Board member says potential for release of provisions for claims in 2016 around 6 percent, in following yrs 4 percent
* CEO says doubling of H1 earnings in FY not overly confident, but we are cautious
* CEO says next year will certainly not be easier
* Says storms in germany cost 49 million eur in primary insurance, 25 million in reinsurance Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget