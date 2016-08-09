BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Will invest for its share up to 15 million euros ($16.63 million) from its balance sheet
* Invests in Frimo Group GmbH
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget