BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 Fitch
* Fitch: No rating impact of Brexit on UK credit cards
* Expects a "marked slowdown" in growth in UK, but no outright recession
* Outlook for UK credit cards remains stable as performance deterioration still in line with our steady state levels for UK credit card trusts Source text for Eikon:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget