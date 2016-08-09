BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Aug 9 OTCPharm PJSC :
* H1 total sales of 11.35 billion roubles ($175.67 million)versus 6.74 billion roubles year ago
* H1 own brand sales 9.29 billion roubles versus 5.60 billion roubles year ago
* H1 third party products sales 2.05 billion roubles versus 1.14 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2b33Gid
($1 = 64.6085 roubles)
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete