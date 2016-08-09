BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Aug 9 EMC Insurance Group Inc :
* Qtrly net income per share $0.29
* We are reducing our earnings guidance for year
* Sees 2016 projected GAAP combined ratio has a load of 10.2 points for catastrophe and storm losses
* Premiums earned increased 1.3 percent for Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly catastrophe and storm losses per share $0.69
* Q2 results were impacted by higher than anticipated catastrophe and storm losses
* Management is lowering its 2016 operating income guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share
* Management is unable to accurately project company's annual net income
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget